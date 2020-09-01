Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maxim Romanyuk
@maximromanyuk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nusa Penida, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
September 1, 2020
iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
nusa penida
klungkung regency
HD Water Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
salt
rock
sand
steps
shoreline
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
coast
cliff
land
HD Cave Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Landscapes
651 photos
· Curated by Heather Briggs
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Rock
37 photos
· Curated by Andrea Ederra
rock
outdoor
sea
Bali
4 photos
· Curated by Vasilisa Z
bali
Sports Images
Beach Images & Pictures