Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simona Sergi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
follow my journey on instagram : @i_am_simoesse
Related tags
plant
blossom
Rose Images
Flower Images
geranium
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vegan
153 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Bridges
22 photos
· Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river
Natural Textures
80 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor