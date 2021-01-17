Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
blossom
Flower Images
petal
anther
sprout
bud
aster
daisy
daisies
Backgrounds
Related collections
Free close up, macro pictures
2,010 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,351 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
blossom
flower
866 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant