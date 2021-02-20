Go to Henry Lai's profile
@henrylaiphotography
Download free
yellow leaves on tree branch during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hong Kong 香港
Published on Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Spring leaves

Related collections

Europe
37 photos · Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
Angles
142 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture
NOTHING BUT FLOWERS
854 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Flower Images
plant
petal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking