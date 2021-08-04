Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay Banks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mongaup Pond Campground, Mongaup Pond Road, Livingston Manor, NY, USA
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Easy sailing on the lake (IG: @clay.banks)
Related tags
livingston manor
mongaup pond campground
mongaup pond road
ny
usa
mongaup
breezy
balmy
drone
aerial
sailor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
upstate new york
boat
bote
barca
sailboat
sailing
clay banks
Backgrounds
Related collections
Great Outdoors
443 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution
bright-minimal
759 photos
· Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers