Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ketan Pandey
@ketanp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Banana flower.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
photo
photography
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Unexpected
140 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
unexpected
Animals Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Color - Neutral Tones
3,501 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal