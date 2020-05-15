Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aleksandra Khoroshykh
@aleksandra_ua
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
the girl with hat looking at the pink flower tree
Related tags
palma de mallorca
spain
Brown Backgrounds
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
hat
plant
sun hat
blossom
Flower Images
peony
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Striped Up!
278 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
clothing
apparel
Spain
44 photos
· Curated by New Europa
spain
human
building
Head Start … Straw Pole
241 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
straw
human
clothing