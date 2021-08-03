Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
Monkey Images
Animals Images & Pictures
bali
indonesia
sacred monkey forest
wildlife
mammal
baboon
panther
jaguar
leopard
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Just Say "I Do"
376 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos
· Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #17: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock