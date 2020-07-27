Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mario Mendez
@m_mendez_ix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
,
Sustainability
Share
Info
Sequim, WA, USA
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Canon EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Berry picking. Blackberries!
Related tags
sequim
wa
usa
wellness
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
blackberries
hand
berries
picking
fresh
Nature Images
farm
field
Brown Backgrounds
plant
raspberry
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People's life
2,054 photos
· Curated by Phil Rigovanov
People Images & Pictures
human
face
Fall Summit 2020_Berry Picking
31 photos
· Curated by Chimney Trail
Fall Images & Pictures
picking
berry
Farm
51 photos
· Curated by Leanne Addy
farm
outdoor
field