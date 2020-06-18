Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nick Nice
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 18, 2020
Google, Pixel 3a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
🍏 Apple
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
pollen
produce
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Flower Images
geranium
blossom
veins
Rose Images
Free images
Related collections
PINKS, PURPLES, AND ALL THE HUES IN BETWEEN
808 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
atmosphere
127 photos
· Curated by helen wyllie
atmosphere
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Journey
82 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor