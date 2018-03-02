Go to Tiraya Adam's profile
@ttah_photos
Download free
rock formations on body of water
rock formations on body of water
Penida Island, IndonesiaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Can anyone spot the cabin on the cliff? Hell of a place to build a house! This photo is taken from a small cliffside near Ramuh Pohon treehouse. Woke up at 4am to do the 1 hour drive across Nusa Penida to catch the sun rise. This is the view of Atuh Beach from above. We keep seeing photos of a naked cliff even though there are definitely guard rails. Not sure if it’s photoshop or it’s a slightly different cliffside a few dozen meters away. If there is such a spot, we missed it. If you go and find it, let us know!

Related collections

sea magic
52 photos · Curated by Mahmoud Tarek
sea
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
h2o
49 photos · Curated by Priscilla Gyamfi
h2o
HD Wallpapers
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking