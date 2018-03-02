Can anyone spot the cabin on the cliff? Hell of a place to build a house! This photo is taken from a small cliffside near Ramuh Pohon treehouse. Woke up at 4am to do the 1 hour drive across Nusa Penida to catch the sun rise. This is the view of Atuh Beach from above. We keep seeing photos of a naked cliff even though there are definitely guard rails. Not sure if it’s photoshop or it’s a slightly different cliffside a few dozen meters away. If there is such a spot, we missed it. If you go and find it, let us know!