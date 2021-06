Qazvin Explore with Reza! Qazvin is the largest city and capital of the Province of Qazvin in Iran. Qazvin was a capital of the Safavid dynasty for over forty years (1555-1598) and nowadays is known as the calligraphy capital of Iran. It is famous for its Baghlava, carpet patterns, poets, political newspaper and Pahlavi influence on its accent. At the 2011 census, its population was 381,598.