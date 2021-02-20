Go to Mimar Fakhruddin's profile
@mimarfakhruddin
Download free
man in white and blue crew neck t-shirt standing on brown grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gunung Prau, Bakulan, Dieng, Wonosobo Regency, Central Java, Indonesia
Published on vivo, 1817
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Menikmati sunrise Gunung Prau.

Related collections

Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos · Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Beautiful Switzerland
64 photos · Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking