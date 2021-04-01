Go to David Clode's profile
@davidclode
Download free
pink flower in macro shot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
St Helens TAS, Australia
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D780
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A beautiful protea hybrid, probably the cultivar 'Pink Ice'.

Related collections

Protea
8 photos · Curated by Jen Duvall
protea
Flower Images
blossom
Protea
8 photos · Curated by Victoria Tomlinson
protea
Flower Images
plant
flowers
32 photos · Curated by Justinah Kay
Flower Images
blossom
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking