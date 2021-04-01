Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Clode
@davidclode
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St Helens TAS, Australia
Published
on
April 1, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D780
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A beautiful protea hybrid, probably the cultivar 'Pink Ice'.
Related tags
st helens tas
australia
Flower Images
protea
pink flower
pink ice
pink protea
south african flower
protea hybrid
protea cultivar
david clode
protea flower
plant
sprout
blossom
bud
dahlia
petal
lily
pond lily
Public domain images
Related collections
Protea
8 photos
· Curated by Jen Duvall
protea
Flower Images
blossom
Protea
8 photos
· Curated by Victoria Tomlinson
protea
Flower Images
plant
flowers
32 photos
· Curated by Justinah Kay
Flower Images
blossom
plant