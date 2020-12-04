Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Wainscoat
@tumbao1949
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
nyekundu
3,669 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Saccharine
24 photos
· Curated by Me
saccharine
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
flooring
floor
building
architecture
rug
church
corridor
apse
altar
indoors
PNG images