Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Praveen Thirumurugan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Chess game being played
Related tags
chess
game
games
HD Black Wallpapers
chessplayer
chessclub
chessgame
indoor
ivory
chesspiece
chessboard
bishop
queen
masterstroke
master
grandmaster
grand
chesstactics
chesslover
chessmaster
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Minimalist
85 photos
· Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
Vinyl and Covers
77 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record
Experimental
101 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures