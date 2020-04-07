Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yogesh Pedamkar
@yogesh_7
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pune
maharashtra
india
Brown Backgrounds
rust
stain
Free images
Related collections
Beyond the Map
60 photos
· Curated by Cody Bliss
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Cabin life
18 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Drone Pictures
2,273 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view