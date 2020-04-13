Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
acanthaceae
HD Grey Wallpapers
pottery
jar
vase
geranium
potted plant
HD Green Wallpapers
herbal
herbs
planter
Free images
Related collections
pattern texture Natur
1,243 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
natur
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Blossom
853 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
blossom
Flower Images
plant
flower
877 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant