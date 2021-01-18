Go to Manuel Keller's profile
@emkaay
Download free
green leaf plant with snow
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Randersacker, Deutschland
Published on SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

snow on green leaves

Related collections

Mother's Day
64 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking