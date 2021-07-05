Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
abandoned
agilkia island
archeology
aswan
civilization
egypt
egyptian
heritage
key of life
landmark
lush vegetation
philae
sailing
sculpture
Best Stone Pictures & Images
temple
temple of isis
trajan kiosk
philae temple
Free images
Related collections
Above the Trees 🌲
76 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Phone Backgrounds
386 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Brands
30 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
brand
drink
soda