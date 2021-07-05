Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
afterlife
heritage
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
HD Holiday Wallpapers
key of life
landmark
lush vegetation
mummy
necropolis
archeology
blue sky
carving
culture
God Images & Pictures
history
lake nasser
egypt
abandoned
agilkia island
Free images
Related collections
Creep it Real
67 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
GOLD
35 photos
· Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Abstract Architecture
177 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building