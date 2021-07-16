Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Minnie Zhou
@marslady
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 16, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
holding
mickey mouse
disney
hand
holdin
cream
creme
Food Images & Pictures
human
sweets
confectionery
icing
Public domain images
Related collections
hands for jewelry photos
1,227 photos
· Curated by Rebekah
jewelry
hand
ring
Pasta da Ana
547 photos
· Curated by Ana Alice Sales de Queiroz
human
ballet
Dance Images & Pictures
What Are You Holding?
151 photos
· Curated by Ethan Medrano
holding
hand
human