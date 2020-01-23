Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cathy Mü
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 23, 2020
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Electric Guitar
Related tags
guitar
finger
sound
tone
fender
detail
man
picking
electric
Music Images & Pictures
notes
string
band
warm light
playing
HD Black Wallpapers
musical instrument
leisure activities
human
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Maja and G
16 photos
· Curated by Geena Glaser
HD Art Wallpapers
paint
creativity
Musicians
133 photos
· Curated by Church Support Australia
Musician Pictures
guitar
human
guitarra
125 photos
· Curated by Luigy Marani
guitarra
guitar
leisure activity