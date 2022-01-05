Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Masood Aslami
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
fog
road
mist
People Images & Pictures
human
path
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
Landscape Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Simplicity
200 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
PINKS, PURPLES, AND ALL THE HUES IN BETWEEN
804 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Architecture
168 photos
· Curated by Prakash Palaniappan
architecture
building
HD Blue Wallpapers