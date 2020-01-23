Go to monica dahiya's profile
Taj Mahal, Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
As Indians, we are very accustomed to seeing ornamented monuments. An idol to look up to in case of a temple. Bright and loud colors.Too many intrigued patterns and sculptures depicting some tale of a historic movement. Well, I feel the reason what makes Taj one of the wonders of the world is because of its simplicity and minimalism. It's there and it's beautiful. It does not want to give anyone a story to remember probably that's why geometric patterns and just florals. Which makes you think about the mausoleum complex beyond what we see.

