Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Briesha Bell
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joshua Tree National Park, Desert Hot Springs, United States
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Unique rock formations in Joshua Tree National Park.
Related tags
joshua tree national park
desert hot springs
united states
rock
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
boulders
national park
joshua tree
view
Travel Images
hike
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
promontory
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
shoreline
Free images
Related collections
A_hank
32 photos
· Curated by Lucas Bevilaqua
outdoor
rock
plant
Desert
246 photos
· Curated by Ethan Jaynes
Desert Images
outdoor
rock
tryptich [story insp]
283 photos
· Curated by laika !
HD Grey Wallpapers
bone
rock