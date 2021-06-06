Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
cal gao
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
face
human
People Images & Pictures
doctor
surgeon
head
beard
photo
photography
portrait
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Home & Productivity
50 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
books, libraries, paper
204 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
library
Paper Backgrounds
Book Images & Photos
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup