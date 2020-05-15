Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Samuel Ryde
@samuelryde
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chernobyl, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Last bus stop before exclusion zone.
Related tags
chernobyl
kyiv oblast
ukraine
bus stop
russia
ussr
bus
concrete
chernobly
kiev
soviet
soviet empire
exclusion zone
tarmac
asphalt
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
building
urban
Nature Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
Portrait Orientation
2,426 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
white
333 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor