"Footsteps". There is a well known poem called "Footprints in the sand" which has a comforting message about God carrying us through difficult times. Foot steps make me think of the decisions we make, and the paths which we take, in life. "The simple believes every word, but the prudent considers well his steps". Proverbs 14:15. I think we live in a time where it is most unwise to be naive or gullible, and more than ever we need to be sceptical and well informed in order to make wise decisions. Photo taken at Cow Bay beach, North Queensland, Australia.