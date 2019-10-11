Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Praveen kumar
@vidhikara
Download free
Share
Info
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
Published on
October 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tapovan Rishikesh
Related collections
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
brown
353 photos
· Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
building
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
architecture
rishikesh
uttarakhand
india
Landscape Images & Pictures
spire
tower
steeple
People Images & Pictures
human
urban
neighborhood
HD City Wallpapers
town
metropolis
temple
Free images