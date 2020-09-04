Go to Craig Lyndall's profile
@clyndall
Download free
brown concrete building near green trees and body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The iconic Miller Bell Tower in Chautauqua New York.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Water Wallpapers
bell tower
chautauqua
New York Pictures & Images
Summer Images & Pictures
upstate new york
chq
lake
architecture
building
tower
Nature Images
outdoors
clock tower
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free images

Related collections

Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos · Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise
The Netherlands
147 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking