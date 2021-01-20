Go to Adam Snow's profile
@adam_snow
Download free
green leaf in macro shot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
shallow depth of field
bokeh
plant
vegetation
veins
ice
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Minimal
782 photos · Curated by Mo Ljungberg
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
cafe
162 photos · Curated by GABI LI
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking