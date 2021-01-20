Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adam Snow
@adam_snow
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
shallow depth of field
bokeh
plant
vegetation
veins
ice
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Minimal
782 photos · Curated by Mo Ljungberg
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
cafe
162 photos · Curated by GABI LI
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
170 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images