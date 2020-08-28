Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ayrus Hill
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bengaluru, Bengaluru, India
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Technology
Related tags
bengaluru
india
tech
technology
geek
HD Computer Wallpapers
keywords
business
hardware
electronics
computer hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
Keyboard Backgrounds
computer keyboard
People Images & Pictures
human
candle
game
chess
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wi-Fi
29 photos
· Curated by David Hunt
wi-fi
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
Computers
18 photos
· Curated by Tina Smith
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
Keyboard Backgrounds
Computers
31 photos
· Curated by Luke Masterson
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
HD Laptop Wallpapers