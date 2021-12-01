Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Remy Gieling
@gieling
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Canon, EOS M6 Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Antiques store in Ghent
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
shop
bakery
People Images & Pictures
human
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
window display
Free stock photos
Related collections
Renewable Energy
63 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
renewable
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Together
235 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
together
couple
Love Images
Happy People
43 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Happy Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
smile