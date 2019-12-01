Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dewang Gupta
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Delhi, India
Published
on
December 1, 2019
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
delhi
india
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
automobile
headband
hat
turban
machine
wheel
HD Black Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Urbanismo
2,603 photos
· Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
People
526 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Fruitage
131 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce