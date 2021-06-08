Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Nyhuis
@lauraintacoma
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
george washington
thomas jefferson
theodore roosevelt
abraham lincoln
mount rushmore
archaeology
monument
Nature Images
ruins
outdoors
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
soil
statue
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
food & drinks
563 photos
· Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Human for scale.
120 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
snow village
132 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures