Spiti Valley is the place to revive love for the long lost things. This could be sending a postcard from the highest post office in the World, or go fossil hunting in the villages of Spiti. One such fossil village-Langza welcomes you with a life size golden statue of Buddha. The sedimentary rocks of this village hide remains of plants & marine life which are millions of years old. Go see for yourself if you’re lucky enough to spot one!