Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lasclay
@lasclay
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Quebec, Canada
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Monarch butterfly caterpillar Credits to https://lasclay.com
Related tags
quebec
canada
Milkweed
monarch caterpillar
monarch butterfly
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
worm
photo
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
Flora
40 photos
· Curated by Jess Bailey
flora
Flower Images
petal
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
207 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers