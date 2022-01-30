Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Defne Kucukmustafa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
samsung, SM-N980F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
pastry
delicious desserts
bakery
baker
bakery shop
#bakerylife
pastry chef
pastry kitchen
kitchen
Food Backgrounds
delicious food
delicious foods
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
bread
burger
Pizza Images
sweets
confectionery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Baby it's cold outside
156 photos · Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
Holiday Backgrounds
Christmas Images
Collection #182: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature & Peace
155 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images