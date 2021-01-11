Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Reidar Angell Hansen
@havstad
Download free
Share
Info
Trondheim, Norge
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
duck
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
trondheim
norge
feet
water bird
anseriformes
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Cats
952 photos
· Curated by Dorota Dylka
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
People
67 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
earth without art is just eh
12 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
paint
painting