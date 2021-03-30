Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lauren Lorincz
@laurenlorincz33
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Barkhamsted Reservoir, Connecticut, USA
Published
on
March 30, 2021
samsung, SM-G986U
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Barkhamsted Reservoir in Connecticut
Related tags
barkhamsted reservoir
connecticut
usa
reservoir
architecture design
stone structure
scenic landscape
HD Blue Wallpapers
tower
steeple
spire
architecture
building
outdoors
Nature Images
roof
church
housing
bell tower
HD Water Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #99: Matt Mullenweg
9 photos
· Curated by Matt Mullenweg
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
Dreamscape
140 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog