Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandy Millar
@sandym10
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Christmas decoration with Santa
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
christmas decoration
xmas
father christmas
santa
santa's sack
decoration
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ornament
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
snowman
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos · Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Monumental
21 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
health
170 photos · Curated by Phoebe Horner
Health Images
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds