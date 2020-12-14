Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sama Hosseini
@samahosseini
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
#autumn #autumn_vibes #yellow
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
finger
maple leaf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #156: The Climate Reality Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Bloom
441 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers