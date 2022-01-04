Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sebastián Ramírez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ovalle, Coquimbo, Chile
Published
20d
ago
--
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ovalle
coquimbo
chile
black and white photography
black and white nature
motor
machine
engine
turbine
wind turbine
Free images
Related collections
Sorrow and Strength
62 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Autumn
39 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
Deep thinking
825 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers