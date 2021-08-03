Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelly Huang
@kelly75f
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
video talent
cool office
smart office
video studio
tech start up
video production
People Images & Pictures
human
electronics
tripod
camera
video camera
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
interior design
indoors
photography
photo
display
monitor
Public domain images
Related collections
Atmospheric
68 photos
· Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
bright & foodie
207 photos
· Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning