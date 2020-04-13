Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
chanthavut thorng
@won78
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangkok, Thailand
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bangkok
thailand
architecture
building
monastery
housing
temple
shrine
worship
outdoors
tower
steeple
spire
plant
Grass Backgrounds
castle
Nature Images
pagoda
People Images & Pictures
human
Free stock photos
Related collections
Inspiration
41 photos · Curated by Katy Alcock
inspiration
building
architecture
Thailand
20 photos · Curated by Elizabeth Hannan
thailand
building
temple
Bangkok, Thailand
10 photos · Curated by chanthavut thorng
bangkok
thailand
worship