Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jakob Owens
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Technology
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
prism photography
projector
photography gear
prism
prisms
holding
hand
projection
hands
HD Blue Wallpapers
lighting
Light Backgrounds
laser
led
spotlight
duel
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Website
75 photos
· Curated by Carolin Scheffold
Website Backgrounds
hand
human
Tech & Tools
39 photos
· Curated by OGenius Aficionados
tech
electronic
technology
solo
295 photos
· Curated by Taboo Emu
solo
japan
human