Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sreehari Devadas
@sreeharid1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Canon, EOS M100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shimla
himachal pradesh
india
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
produce
Apple Images & Photos
quince
Public domain images
Related collections
A Glorious Church
29 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture
Collection #2: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma