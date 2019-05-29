Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Emily Karakis
@iemyoung
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, United States
Published
on
May 29, 2019
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
united states
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
rug
candy
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Fun
186 photos
· Curated by Juanita De Weerdt
fun
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wonka - candy
18 photos
· Curated by Kristine Pierce
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
NYC College Summer Program
274 photos
· Curated by Indi.cade
Summer Images & Pictures
nyc
New York Pictures & Images