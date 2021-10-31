Pashmak Pashmak is another famous souvenir of Yazd that is belonged to the Yazdi family of sweets. It’s in the form of very sweet fragile threads made of sugar, flour, oil and cardamom. Each of the components of Pashmak has a feature which is beneficial for human body. The age of Pashmak production in Haji Khalife Rahbar’s workshop goes back to 97 years ago. The processes of making Pashmak is very attractive and spectacular. After baking the initial ingredients and regular stirring, now it’s the time of Pashmak keshi (pulling the material until pashmak is created) that was done manually in ol